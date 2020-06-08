By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo

MADRID, Jun 8 (.) – Spain’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could contract between 16% and 21.8% in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before beginning to recover in the second half of the year, the Bank of Spain said on Monday when presenting a new set of projections based on various economic scenarios.

The sharp contraction expected from April to June, which will occur after a 5.2% drop in economic production in the first three months of the year, will drag Spain into recession due to the containment measures imposed in mid-March. to slow the progression of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. (https://bit.ly/3gZa9JY)

The central bank believes that the Spanish economy will begin to recover in the second part of the year and that GDP will fall between 9% and 11% in 2020, a more optimistic range than its previous central scenario, which pointed to a fall of between 9.5 and 12.4%.

The 5.2% contraction in the first quarter was the steepest decline since the start of the historical series in 1970 and doubles that of the worst quarter of 2009, at the height of the global financial crisis.

“In the second quarter, the period affected by the measures to contain the pandemic lasted significantly longer, so that, despite the fact that confinement has begun to gradually relax since the beginning of May, the decline in the output of the economy Spanish will be significantly higher, “said the Bank of Spain.

The agency also forecast on Monday a more severe, and less likely, scenario in which the economy could fall to 15.1% in 2020, and said it could not rule out more adverse scenarios due to current uncertainty.

This worst case scenario would take into account “intense episodes of new infections” that would require additional and strict containment measures.

(Edited in Spanish by Jose Elías Rodríguez)