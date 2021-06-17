Spain is experiencing the driest spring in the last fifteen years

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), dependent on the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, has made public its climate progress of the spring of 2021, which had a warm and very dry character in the whole of Spain. It was the fourth driest spring since the start of the historical series in 1961, and the second driest of the 21st century, only behind 2005.

Last spring was very dry: 114.5 l / m2 accumulated throughout the quarter in the whole of mainland Spain, a value that represents 67% of the normal value of the reference period, that is, the two third parties. The spring was dry or very dry especially in the north third and the western half of the peninsula, as well as in Canary Islands. It became extremely dry in the east of the Basque Country, Navarra and northwest of Huesca.

On the contrary, rainfall They were higher than the normal values, even doubling them, in the south of the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia and the eastern end of Andalusia. In the Balearic Islands it had a normal character.

The rains were especially scarce throughout the month of March, which was the driest of the 21st century and in which it rained just over a third of normal; April was around the average, although there was a great contrast between the northern third of the Peninsula, with very little rainfall, and the southeast, where the usual value was tripled. May was again dry in almost all of Spain, except in the extreme south-east, where again the precipitations were abundant.

This shortage of rain In most of the country, except in the southeast of the Peninsula, it was evident in the ephemeris: it was the driest spring of the series in three observatories (Rota, in Cádiz; Hondarribia-Malkarroa, in Gipuzkoa and at the airport de Huesca), while it was the rainiest at the Alicante-Elche airport. In addition, in Castellón-Almassora the spring with the highest number of rainy days was recorded.

Sunshine hour anomalies in spring 2021. Yellow and red hues indicate more hours of sunshine than normal; blue tones, fewer hours of sunshine than usual. / AEMET

An especially sunny spring in the Northwest

In keeping with its very dry nature, spring 2021 generally saw more hours of Sun of the usual ones in the west and north of the Peninsula, as well as in the Canary Islands. In the Mediterranean regions, on the other hand, there were many more clouds than normal. Thus, A Coruña, which enjoyed its sunniest spring since there are records, had more hours of sunshine than Castellón. Pontevedra, meanwhile, enjoyed a sunnier spring than the city of Valencia.

The average spring temperature was, in the whole of mainland Spain, 12.5 ºC. A value 0.4 ºC higher than the average for the 1981-2010 reference period, which indicates its warm character. It was the twentieth warmest spring since the series began in 1961, although eleven springs have been recorded with higher temperatures throughout the 21st century. temperature. Not surprisingly, eight of the ten warmest springs in Spain have taken place in this century.

The character warm of spring it was more accentuated the further west; on the contrary, in the Cantabrian and Mediterranean peninsular regions, as well as in the Balearic Islands, it was normal or cold. In the Canary Islands it was warm. For months, March and April had a normal character, while May was warm. Except for April, spring was characterized by continuous thermal swings.

There were four records of high temperatures, among which the 35.6ºC in Malaga on May 16 or the 24.2 ºC highest minimum temperature in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on May 21 stand out. A record of low temperatures was also registered: on March 20, the city of Ceuta dropped to 7 ºC.

Beyond our borders, the eighth March, seventh April and fifth warmest May on the planet have been recorded. Two pieces of information stand out in Europe: the coldest April has been experienced since 2003 and the coldest meteorological spring since 2013.

The seventh consecutive summer warmer than normal

To date, 2021 presents a anomaly in Spain 1.2 ºC above the average. That makes it, so far, the sixth warmest year in the Spanish series. Furthermore, this trend does not appear to be changing over the summer period.

According to seasonal forecasts, the summer astronomical, which will begin on June 21 at 5:32 am peninsular official time, will probably be warmer than normal in all Spain, with greater probability the further south of the peninsula, and drier than usual in the peninsular northwest.

The advance of the trend of the weather forecast for the period July-August-September 2021 indicates that there is a greater probability that the precipitation it is found in the lower tertile in the northwest of the peninsula, while in the rest of Spain the probability of the tertiles is the climatological one.

The information is completed by adding that there is a greater probability that the temperature reaches values ​​higher than normal in Spain considering the reference period 1981-2010, with higher probabilities the further south of the peninsula.

Specifically, the most likely scenario is that the average temperature of these three months will be in the upper tertile. This means that in the peninsula and the Balearic Islands the average quarterly temperature will be at least 0.5 ºC above normal, although in some areas the value will be higher.

If these predictions made by the State Meteorological Agency are confirmed, we would be facing the seventh consecutive summer with temperatures above the average.

In Europe, seasonal forecasts for the Copernicus multimodel indicate that this quarter, July-August-September, is likely to be warmer than normal in central Europe; this probability is even higher in the south of the continent.