Spain is capable of anything

06/28/2021

On at 20:55 CEST

Spain knows how to suffer and is serious in this European Championship. Without a footballer above the rest, without any player with star licenses, he is already in the quarterfinals and to compete with anyone.

He showed it against Croatia, in a game that was to see him. A test of physical and mental toughness, where he lacked absolutely nothing. A very intense duel that forced Spain to pass them black and rebuild. A victory with bursts of epic and happy ending, but with moments of absolute darkness. Especially with an unfortunate play that left the team in a state of perplexity.

Unai Simón is preceded by a reputation as a temperate footballer. Not to grow with the hits or sink when it appears in the photo. Against Croatia they lived a test of integrity and surpassed it with greatness. A mistake of yours became a meme because the play was a disaster. One of those that can sink a race through the stage and the moment. A tense assignment from Pedri’s midfield and an awkward control that ended in an own goal.

Nobody could believe it. Spain was running over Croatia until a tragicomic move came along. A blunder that left the team in the room to think. But Spain managed to compensate with the same rebellion that Luis Enrique had when he was a footballer.

We must recognize this Spain for its ability to survive. Despite being volatile in the areas – Unai and Morata have been regular suspects all season – he is competing with formidable determination. They both gave a lesson in mental toughness.

It was exciting to see the goalkeeper play with his feet and take impossible balls after a mistake that would have sunk anyone. It was exciting to see Morata score the key goal after a match marked by the bad star.

🏁 END OF THE FIRST PART OF THE EXTENSION !! # CRO 🆚 #ESP | 3-5 | 105 ‘# SomosEspaña # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/nc8mLqiLri – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) June 28, 2021

The two of them explain better than anyone that Spain is capable of everything for good and bad.. But above all this feeling of team, of playing all the same and never giving up.

It is usual with Luis Enrique, a coach capable of making a group. Even more so when the environment plays against him. This adversity has fed a team that plays against everyone and with clenched teeth.

Luis Enrique is making his own way. The leader of this team is known and makes decisions no matter how unpopular they may seem. Against Croatia he left Jordi Alba on the bench and Adama in the stands.

Of course Morata continued in the eleven and fell, against the prognosis, Gerard Moreno for Ferran Torres to enter. Nor did Eric Garcia move from the eleven, who made a couple with Laporte and returned to leave that feeling of usual reliability.

Pedr played the whole gamei, an 18-year-old footballer who is capable of ordering the game of Barça and the national team. The naturalness with which he is living the gigantic leap of his career is astonishing. He also recovered from the play with Unai and Spain ended up winning 3-5.

Five goals to add to the five against Slovakia. 10 goals in two games for a team that just a few days ago was said to have no goal. Nobody gets the forecasts right a Spain capable of everything that already has a ticket to Saint Petersburg.