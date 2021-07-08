Spain is being left out of the race: Is there still hope in a large factory of batteries for electric cars?

Europe needs to produce batteries for electric cars. Stellantis in Italy, Renault in France, Nissan in the United Kingdom, have already presented their respective projects to manufacture batteries. Meanwhile, at the second largest car manufacturer in Europe, after Germany, which is Spain, we are left out of the large projects that the automotive industry is developing to produce batteries. Given how events are unfolding, it is difficult not to get carried away by pessimism. Is Spain losing the electric car race?

On June 29, Renault announced its partnership with Envision AESC to build a battery factory in Douai, with a capacity of 9 GWh per year in 2024 and the goal of reaching 24 GWh in 2030. We are talking about an investment of 2,000 million euros and the estimate of having created 2,500 highly qualified jobs in 2030.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo visits the Stellantis factory in Vigo (Xunta de Galicia).

The president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, visited the Stellantis plant in Vigo yesterday, one of the economic engines of Galicia and also one of the pillars of the automobile industry in Spain, from which one of each five vehicles produced in Spain last year. The automotive sector, including the auxiliary industry, although obviously driven by the Stellantis factory, employs almost 25,000 people in Galicia and has generated a turnover in 2020 of 10,450 million euros.

Everything indicates that Stellantis will announce today a new large battery production project in Europe. And, except for surprise, a new battery factory in Italy is expected to be announced, in a public and private investment project, which could be in excess of 1,000 million euros (Automotive News).

Paint line at the SEAT factory in Martorell.

Spain is at a crossroads, on a path full of difficulties. Car manufacturers that make Spain the second largest producer in Europe, and the eighth in the world, find greater incentives to set up their large battery production projects in other countries. Powerful unions, anticipating the restructuring that will take place in the automobile industry. Public participation in the main European car brands, which greatly motivates the public sector to invest in these projects and which, if it does not do so, faces real consequences, and the reaction of its constituents.

The whiting that bites its tail. To make electric cars, Spain needs to sell more electric cars. To lead large battery production projects, Spain needs to manufacture more electric cars and sell more electric cars.

Wayne Griffiths, president of SEAT, one of the brands that seems to be a candidate to lead a new battery production project in Spain, has been remembering for months that, to produce electric cars and batteries for electric cars in Spain, it is necessary that more are sold electric cars.

Boris Johnson visiting the Nissan factory in Sunderland.

Public investment or, rather, the lack of public investment, should not leave Spain in a less competitive position compared to our European neighbors. Like the rest of the members of the European Union, Spain has a huge injection of European funds, which should precisely be used for projects such as those mentioned in this article, and which is included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

Even in UK, and despite the worst predictions that have been made regarding Brexit, large battery production projects are thriving. Nissan announced these days that Sunderland, the gigantic factory where Qashqai, Juke and LEAF are produced, will receive an investment of about 1,200 million euros to become an even more immense complex for the production of electric cars and car batteries electrical

There is hope in battery manufacturing projects, such as those of SEAT and Volkswagen, and Spain is also developing projects to extract lithium and manufacture battery cells

Infographic of the distribution of battery packs in an electric car.

It is difficult not to fall into pessimism. But with everything and with that there is room for hope. SEAT in Martorell and Volkswagen in Navarra seem like the best partners to develop a public and private investment project in Spain.

No less important projects are also advancing, such as that of lithium extraction in Las Navas, Extremadura, or the development of the first battery cell factories in southern Europe. Phi4tech has announced an investment of 400 million euros and the creation of 500 jobs, at maximum production, in Badajoz. It also announced these days the development of a battery cell pilot plant in Noblejas, Toledo, with a project that could reach an investment of 80 million euros and the creation of 150 jobs.

The state of energy production in Spain, and the advance of renewablesIt is no less important to make these and many other projects prosper, which will have to do so by reducing, even eliminating, their carbon footprint. In the first half of 2021, more than half of the energy production in Spain came from renewable sources and practically three-quarters of the production came from technologies that do not emit CO2.

Spain may be left out of the electric car race and therefore give up its leadership in car production. But let’s not fall into pessimism yet. The potential for a large battery production project to prosper, and the award of new electric cars, also remains.