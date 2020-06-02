The study refers to the penetration of the electric car and the charging infrastructure

Catalonia, Asturias and Madrid, the three best prepared Autonomous Communities in the country

Spain has once again been at the bottom of Europe in the Electromobility Barometer corresponding to the first quarter of this year. It evaluates both the penetration of the electric car and the charging points of each country.

Spain It is one of the developed countries that has the least advanced issue of the electric car. This is clear from the last edition of the Electromobility Barometer, prepared by Anfac and which refers to both the penetration of this type of vehicle and the loading points.

On a 100 point index, the European average is 29.8 in terms of penetration, while Spain remains at 17.2. However, our country has improved eight tenths the result of the previous study. Unfortunately, this progress shown by our country is still considerably less than that seen in the rest of the continent.

The rate of penetration of recharging infrastructure it grows in Europe with an average of 27.3 points, while in Spain it is only 16.8. Developed countries in this sense, such as Norway or the Netherlands, go up to 150.7 or 121.3 points respectively. The Czech Republic, for its part, has taken a great step in recent months and registers a scale of 95.6.

WHICH AUTONOMOUS COMMUNITIES ARE MORE PREPARED?

The aforementioned report also refers to the Autonomous communities Spanish that are better prepared are in electromobility issues. Catalonia leads with an index of 23.7 points, while Asturias and Madrid They close the podium with 22.9 and 21.3 respectively. Separate mention deserves CantabriaSince a remarkable growth of 6.2 points leaves him in fourth position with 20.7. The blame? From the implementation of the Efficient Renewal Plan and the promotion of the development of rapid recharge infrastructure in the community.

