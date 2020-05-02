Although the situation that has been
lived in hospitals and nursing homes in Spain for the lack of
material for protection against coronavirus and the lack of evidence and tests
for detection of COVID-19, the truth is that the effort that is being made
from the Government of Spain, but also from most of the communities
autonomous, places our country at the forefront of material acquisition
compared to the rest of the countries most affected by the pandemic.
The right continues to blame the Executive
Pedro Sánchez of this situation, which is an international deficiency of the first
order as recognized by WHO and the European Union itself.
The British, much less critical and
demanding with their government that the Spanish, despite the slowdown in
implementation of measures with a Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, reticent
until the virus invaded him, he has a good part of his toilets with bags
garbage on the head.
USA
Nor is it being easy in the US. According
reports the BBC, “Much of the blame for the
situation is due to delay
in testing in America. We were on the sidelines, watching the
pandemic was developing, with no ability to test and identify cases
before. And that resulted in the massive spread of covid-19 across the United States, “says Thomas Tsai,
surgeon and health policy researcher at Harvard.
Defective tests that had to be changed or limited
access to tests are among the problems highlighted by specialists,
that delayed the response of the first world power to advance of the
disease.
United States, a country that, despite its wealth and capacity, does not escape the
shortage problems than
are occurring in multiple parts of the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic,
that has pushed health systems to the limit.
On February 7, the WHO already warned about the lack of material
for the fight against the coronavirus in the world and today the chancellor
German Angela Merkel recognized the responsibility of the EU also in
contribute that material.
While the opposition from the Spanish right continues to blame the Government
Pedro Sánchez of this lack of materialBecause everything goes to wear down the coalition Executive.