Although the situation that has been

lived in hospitals and nursing homes in Spain for the lack of

material for protection against coronavirus and the lack of evidence and tests

for detection of COVID-19, the truth is that the effort that is being made

from the Government of Spain, but also from most of the communities

autonomous, places our country at the forefront of material acquisition

compared to the rest of the countries most affected by the pandemic.

The right continues to blame the Executive

Pedro Sánchez of this situation, which is an international deficiency of the first

order as recognized by WHO and the European Union itself.

The British, much less critical and

demanding with their government that the Spanish, despite the slowdown in

implementation of measures with a Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, reticent

until the virus invaded him, he has a good part of his toilets with bags

garbage on the head.

USA

Nor is it being easy in the US. According

reports the BBC, “Much of the blame for the

situation is due to delay

in testing in America. We were on the sidelines, watching the

pandemic was developing, with no ability to test and identify cases

before. And that resulted in the massive spread of covid-19 across the United States, “says Thomas Tsai,

surgeon and health policy researcher at Harvard.

Defective tests that had to be changed or limited

access to tests are among the problems highlighted by specialists,

that delayed the response of the first world power to advance of the

disease.

United States, a country that, despite its wealth and capacity, does not escape the

shortage problems than

are occurring in multiple parts of the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic,

that has pushed health systems to the limit.

On February 7, the WHO already warned about the lack of material

for the fight against the coronavirus in the world and today the chancellor

German Angela Merkel recognized the responsibility of the EU also in

contribute that material.

While the opposition from the Spanish right continues to blame the Government

Pedro Sánchez of this lack of materialBecause everything goes to wear down the coalition Executive.