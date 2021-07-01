Spain investigates Apple and Amazon for possible anti-competitive practices

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) from Spain opened a file against Apple and Amazon for alleged irregularities in its sale of products and provision of online services, according to El País. According to the agency, both companies have engaged in anti-competitive practices after agreeing to an agreement that would restrict the sale of Apple products by third parties on Amazon Spain.

Likewise, the practices also include the alleged limitation of some ads for rival Apple products on Amazon Spain. “The conduct investigated could be restricting competition in the sectors of the Internet sale of electronic products and could, in addition, strengthen the position of Amazon in the sector of the provision of marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms (marketplace) in Spain “, mentioned the CNMC.

The investigation includes analyzing the activities of Amazon Services Europe, Amazon Europe Core, Amazon EU, and Amazon Online Spain; with Apple, the same would be done with the subsidiaries Apple Distribution International, Apple Retail Spain and Apple Marketing Iberia. Both companies would be violating “articles 1 of Law 15/2007, of July 3, on the Defense of Competition (LDC); and 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU)”. The aforementioned regulations prohibit the establishment of restrictions on competition.

If the infringement is confirmed, Apple and Amazon would be fined

If the violation is determined, Apple and Amazon could be fined. The latter would be equivalent to 1% of the total volume of your business during the fiscal year immediately preceding the date of the sanction imposed. However, the fine can be shot up to 10% if it is determined that the breach is serious. It is important to emphasize that an investigation must take place before the CNMC issues a final determination.

Hereinafter, the regulatory body has up to 18 months to present its resolution. In statements collected by CincoDías, Amazon was willing to “cooperate fully with the CNMC in its investigation.” Apple, for its part, has yet to comment on the matter.

The file is surprising because, during June, Cani Fernández, president of the CNMC, indicated that they had no complaints to initiate an investigation against Big Tech in Spain. In any case, when dealing with international companies, it was the European Union that had to face the issue. The panorama changes completely now that Apple and Amazon, supposedly, incurred in anticompetitive practices within Spain.

