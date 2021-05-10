Spain, invaded by solar macroparks

05/10/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Multinationals and international funds have launched into the ‘conquest’ of the sun and the wind of Spain. Their objective is to set up solar and wind macroparks, some of them with extensions equivalent to hundreds and even thousands of soccer fields. The citizen reaction has not been long in coming: in many corners of the country voices are raised against the massive occupation of agricultural and livestock lands, and criticism has arisen for the serious environmental impacts caused by these gigantic facilities. It is the opposite path to that taken by the rest of Europe, where medium and small size parks are encouraged.

The wind and photovoltaic ‘fever’ is already spreading through Extremadura, Andalusia, Murcia, Aragon, Castilla y León, Euskadi, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Comunidad Valenciana & mldr; And although these energies are listed in the Paris Agreement as allies against climate change, their enormous sizes are deteriorating the natural landscape and affecting biodiversity.

Neighborhood associations, environmental groups and agrarian unions have already expressed their concern. “The accelerated and disorderly proliferation of solar macroparks seriously affects rural areas”, warns Asaja. And the National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (Anpier), which groups hundreds of medium and small installers, denounces that the Administration encourages the installation of these large complexes, to the detriment of medium and small-sized parks, which, according to it, they generate less environmental impact and more benefits for local economies.

The largest in Spain

The two largest photovoltaic parks in Europe are already located in Spain. They are the mega plant of Usagre (Badajoz), called Núñez de Balboa, of 500 megawatts, which occupies 1,000 hectares, a extension equivalent to about 1,500 football fields and almost as big as that of the capital of Badajoz; and that of Mula (Murcia), of 495 megawatts, which occupies an area similar to the previous one.

But these two mega-facilities will soon become small, because an even larger one is already being built between Torrecillas de la Tiesa and Aldeacentenera (Cáceres). It will be called Francisco Pizarro, it will have 590 megawatts of power and will occupy 1,300 hectares. Furthermore, in Escatrón (Zaragoza) there is a photovoltaic complex with nine plants that add up to 420 megawatts and occupy 1,400 hectares. And in Guadahortuna (Granada) a 375 megawatt macropark is being built that will occupy 1,080 hectares and will have 1.1 million photovoltaic panels.

In the rest of continental Europe there is only one other 300 megawatt plant, in France. So Spain has four of the five largest solar parks on the continent. The ‘top 5’ of the largest Spanish solar parks is completed by La Isla, in Alcalá de Guadaira (Seville), which with a power of 182 megawatts occupies 520 hectares.

Spain has 99 large photovoltaic generation facilities: 41 of 10 to 50 megawatts, 52 of 50 to 100 megawatts and six of more than 100 megawatts. In a few months, four more installations of the first category will be added, 13 of the second and two of more than 100 megawatts. And this trend will accelerate in the coming years, according to Anpier, “in a nonsensical spiral from the point of view of the country’s needs.”

A perfect example of the unbridled growth of solar parks is that the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan established the objective of incorporating 26,134 megawatts of photovoltaic production in Spain between 2021 and 2030 and currently there is an approved access power of 96,000 megawatts (almost four times more), and applications totaling more than 200,000 megawatts.

Profits go out

Anpier guesses behind all this movement “an excessive speculation of large investment funds, which take advantage of the weaknesses of our administrations and the lack of citizen information to implement almost infinite surfaces of photovoltaic panels.”

In such a way that a good part of the Spanish solar heritage will be used by foreign entities that will not leave “neither wealth nor employment in our municipalities,” he adds. And there will be a paradox: “We Spaniards will pay for energy to foreign companies, which will offer supply of our own sun and in our own territory and who will take the benefits,” predicts the business association.

The alternative to these megaprojects is to favor ‘small’ facilities from 1 to 10 megawatts, occupying a maximum surface area of ​​2 to 15 hectares per project and connecting with existing medium voltage networks. Thus, the costs of the electrical system would be minimized and the electricity bill would be reduced, according to Anpier, which requires the State to limit the size of the facilities, order the locations, favor the local fabric and redistribute the Spanish solar and ecological wealth.

Asaja emphasizes that this “invasion” of macroparks is “Expelling farmers and ranchers from rural territory”, causes a “tremendous environmental impact” and affects the quality of life of residents and rural and inland tourism. The agrarian organization accuses the authorities of subjecting Spain to a “crude auction” and denounces that the rural environment is sacrificed to supply resources to the cities.

The Provincial Association of Farmers and Ranchers of Guadalajara (APAG) has initiated a signature collection to demand that the ‘fever’ of solar megaparks be regulated and avoid the loss of productive agricultural land. SEO / BirdLife has denounced mega-facilities in Special Protection Areas for Birds (ZEPA).

Even 23 members of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) in December they signed a letter in the journal Science in which they warned of the loss of biodiversity that the construction of photovoltaic and wind megaparks can cause, especially with regard to bird and bat populations.

The promoter companies, for their part, defend the generation of jobs that these large complexes entail and their benefits for the atmosphere. Juan Antonio Blanco, representative of Falck Renewables, which is planning a 420-hectare plant in Sierra de Chiva (Valencia), assured RTVE that this plant will supply about 80,000 homes per year “and the reduction in emissions may be around 700,000 tons yearly ». We want to be good neighbors. The plant will generate 500 jobs, “he added. All other companies promoting similar plants offer similar arguments.

The debate is still open.

The largest European wind farm, in Spain

Regarding wind energy, there are currently 1,267 parks in Spain installed in more than 800 municipalities, totaling 27,446 megawatts, which makes it the fifth country in the world for installed wind power, after China, the United States, Germany and India. . Spain added 1,500 million euros in wind projects last year. The sector has 227 manufacturing centers, contributes 0.35 of Spanish GDP and employs about 30,000 people, according to the Wind Business Association (AEE).

Also in Spain is the largest wind farm in continental Europe, in El Andévalo (Huelva), with a power of 292 megawatts. Only in Tarifa there are fifty wind farms. And in Gran Canaria the largest wind farm in Spain is projected, with 144 megawatts.

But the installation of wind farms has also unleashed harsh criticism in the affected municipalities and environmental groups. The last conflict broke out a few days ago in Asturias, when the processing of two wind farms, with 24 towers of 200 meters high, to be installed in the Somiedo natural park, bear territory. Both the Principality and the City Council have already announced that they will not consent to these facilities.

Currently, signatures and allegations are being collected to stop wind farms in El Bierzo (León), A Estrada, Sierra de Groba and Monte Galiñeiro (Pontevedra), Matallana de Torío, Valdepiélago, Valdelugueros and Cármenes (Central Leonesa Mountain), Monte do Gato (La Coruña), region of Maestrazgo, Puertomingalvo, Mosqueruela and Linares de Mora, Sierra del Pobo and Cabigordo (Teruel), Arredondo, Entrambasaguas, Solórzano, Ruesga, Riotuerto y Miera (Cantabria) and Trevinca (Orense). The Bloque Nacionalista Galego (BNG) values ​​denouncing the wind network planned in Deza (Pontevedra).

And a platform has emerged, the Energy and Territory Alliance (Aliente), to fight against large wind and photovoltaic parks. Its objective, “an energy transition to renewables that guarantees the conservation of biodiversity.”