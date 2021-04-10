Spain inoculates more than 400,000 doses per second day and already exceeds 10 million

Only in this week have almost the same doses of vaccine been given as in all of January. The acceleration in the arrival of doses that has occurred in the last week – Health has distributed 2.3 million to the communities between this Friday and Monday – has produced the expected effect: let the punctures go off.

This Friday 420,296 punctures have been administered, a figure that, although it is not a record, is once again above 400,000 units for the second day in a row. And the fact is that the maximum number of daily immunizations has been exceeded up to two times this week: the first on Wednesday, with 336,846 doses and the next on Thursday, with 453,682, so far the zenith so far this season.

Thus, the week ends with 1.5 million punctures, or what is the same, 18.5% of the 10.2 million that have been administered throughout a campaign that began more than three months ago.

So far seven out of ten doses that have been administered are of the Pfizer formula, followed by AstraZeneca (23.5%) and Moderna (5.6%). A total of 7,159,176 people have received at least one of the two doses necessary to complete the guideline (15.1% of all Spaniards) and 3,072,109 have received both (6.5%).

The community that is most advanced in the process for now is Estremadura, which has already administered at least one dose to 21.9% of those over 16 years of age and the one with the least, Canarias, which remains at 13.6%.

By age groups, the campaign is almost complete in those over 80, of which 91.4% have already received their first dose, with the vast majority of territories above 90% in this cohort. After them appear people between 60 and 69 years, who have been vaccinated 22.3% on average; later, the band between 70 and 79, with only 13.3% of first doses; then those from 50 to 59 (12.2%) followed by those from 25 to 49 (10.9%) and those from 16-17 (0.1%).