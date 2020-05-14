It may be accidental or it may be the first of the effects of the improvised de-escalation that the Government of Pedro Sánchez is carrying out to face the Covid-19 pandemic. The case is that the regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Kluge, has located Spain, beside Russia and United Kingdom, between the ten countries of the world who have recorded the majority of cases of the new coronavirus detected andn the last 24 hours.

At a press conference, Kluge reported that, although globally in Europe there is a “general slowdown” of the pandemic, this Thursday the number of confirmed cases has risen to 1.78 million and that of deaths to 160,000, which represents the 43 percent of all infected in the world and 56 percent of deaths.

“Although the risk in all the countries of the European region is still very high, it is in the east of the region where we see an increase in the count of cases,” he said, to recall that in the 39 countries in which Restrictions are being relaxed, as in the case of Spain, it is necessary for society to maintain adequate behavior since it is the one that will guide the future of the virus.

For this reason, the WHO Regional Director for Europe has asked countries to remain vigilant and listen to their societies and act accordingly, and has asked citizens to behave in a “responsible” way, as each “shapes »To the history of the pandemic.

And it is that, as he has pointed out, during the past week there were outbreaks of the virus in areas of Wuhan (China) and Korea where “it had apparently disappeared”. For this reason, it has warned that the threat of a resurgence of the virus “is not far away”, so that surveillance and the implementation of measures to “keep the virus at bay” are needed both at times of maximum transition and during de-escalation processes.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe has launched a tool for conducting periodic surveys and listening to people’s needs and concerns during the pandemic.

Citizen concern in Germany

In fact, according to the first results obtained in GermanyCitizens’ concern about the economic consequences of the restrictions remains high, while concern and perceived risk of the virus itself has decreased. Furthermore, in the Netherlands, the social survey found that willingness to comply with quarantine and isolation was very high, but that young men were the least likely to comply.

Finally, the WHO leader has asked citizens to follow the recommendations of their country’s authorities, limit their social contacts, wash their hands, maintain physical distance and avoid interaction with the elderly and with chronic patients. “We all have a role to play in keeping Covid-19 at bay. Our behavior determines the behavior of Covid-19. It is up to us now », he has settled.