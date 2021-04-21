Spain, in the group for the Olympic Games with Argentina, Egypt and Australia

04/21/2021 at 11:37 AM CEST

Quique Briz

The Spanish selection You already know the rivals you will face in the group stage of the Olympic Games. Luck has wanted Argentina, champion of the Conmebol Pre-Olympic in 2020, is present in the group of Spain next to Egypt Y Australia.

The team of Luis De la Fuente is a priori the favorite to take the first place in the group, after winning the European Under-21 in 2019 that allowed him access to Tokyo. Although two years have passed, many of the players who were proclaimed champions in Italy are eligible for the coach, who must choose those born after 1997. In this shortlist are footballers such as Jesús Vallejo, Borja Mayoral, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Carlos Soler, Unai Núñez, Aaron Martín, Jorge Meré, Rafa Mir, Igor Zubeldia and the porters Unai Simon Y Dani Martin.

While, Sivera, Aguirregabiria, Junior Firpo, Fabián Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Dani Ceballos, Pedraza, Marc Roca Y Fornals, who also lifted the European in Italy, already pass the age limit and could not be in Tokyo, except if they enter as one of the three places that each team can use with players over 23 years old.

The most dangerous selection of the group is clearly Argentina, which took first place in the Pre-olympic South American game played in January and February 2020. Among the players who achieved this feat are Adolfo Gaich (Benevento), Alexis MacAllister (Brighton), Nicolas Capaldo (Boca Juniors) or Nehuén Pérez (Grenade). However, the selection led by Fernando Batista placeholder image it’s much scarier looking at the selectable names: Lautaro Martinez (Inter de Milan), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Leo Balerdi (Olympique de Marseille) or Lisandro Martinez (Ajax) could enter by age limit.

Keep in mind that Argentines have always been particularly good at this Olympic tournament, winning gold in the 1960, 1964, 1980, 2004 and 2008 editions and being one of the most successful teams. His talent should be added to the possibility of summoning three players older than 23 years, something that all teams have.

Meanwhile, the selections of Australia Y Egypt They seem perhaps more affordable, although they also have some talent among their ranks. By name, the Egyptians would be a notch above the Australians, as some of the eligible players can make a difference. This is the case of the Galatasaray player Mostafa Mohamed, which arrived in Turkey in January and has already won over its fans with five goals in their first five games in Europe. Other eligible players are winger Ramadan Sobhi, now in the local league but with experience in Stoke City or Huddersfield Town, u Omar marmoush, who this season has signed seven goals with the German Sankt Pauli.

Australia, perhaps the Cinderella of the group, was in third place Asian U23 Championship, losing to champion South Korea, but sufficient position to qualify for Tokyo 2020. Among the players who can summon the “Socceroos”, the majority compete in the local league, while Jacob Italian (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Alex Gersbach Y Zachary duncan (Aarhus), Anthony Kalik (Gorica) or Riley McGee (Birmingham City) are one of the few that do so in Europe. A priori, it is a selection with which Spain should not go through excessive difficulties.

With the draw carried out, all forecasts indicate that Spain and Argentina are the favorites to go to the quarterfinals, in a group that is scheduled to take place from July 22 to 28 in the Japanese city of Sapporo.