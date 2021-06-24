Spain in the European Championship: table, crosses and possible rivals in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals

The National Team is already in the round of 16 of the Eurocup after beating Slovakia on the third day of the group stage. With the triumph, heLuis Enrique’s have qualified for the qualifying rounds as second, because Sweden has also carried out its party. The crossing, decided before the start of the competition, matches Spain against the runner-up in Group D. That is, Croatia.

Luka Modric and his team will be Spain’s first stumbling block in the fight to win the Eurocup. The match will be played next Monday, June 28 from 9:00 p.m. at the Parken Stadion from Copenhagen. It will not be Lovren, by penalty. In this way, the National Team will no longer play at La Cartuja, something that it would have achieved in the event of obtaining third place and not second.

If Luis Enrique’s men beat Croatia in the round of 16, they would play the quarterfinals on July 2 from 6:00 p.m. against the winner of the duel that will measure the 1st from Group F against 3rd from Group A. That is, an encounter that will face France and Switzerland. The Selection could be measured with the great favorite two rounds from the final.

The semifinals, already at Wembley, would face Spain against the survivor of the qualifying rounds Italy-Austria and Belgium-Portugal. It would be the first match of the round to be played: on July 6 at 9:00 p.m. On this side of the painting, the national team avoids England, Wales, Germany or the Netherlands. If he had led the group, he would have fallen at the bottom, a priori more appealing.

The crosses of Spain until the end

Round of 16: Croatia. It will be on Monday, June 28 at 9:00 p.m. in Copenhagen.

Quarter finals: against the winner of France-Switzerland. It would be on July 2 at 6:00 p.m. at the Krestovski Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

Semifinals: against the survivor between the qualifying rounds Italy-Austria and Belgium-Portugal. It will be on July 6 at 9:00 p.m. at Wembley.

Final: It would be on July 11 at 9:00 p.m., also at Wembley.