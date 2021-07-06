Spain, historic in the Euro with three extensions in a row

07/06/2021 at 11:13 PM CEST

The first meeting of the semifinals of this European Championship between Italy and Spain went to the extra time after a one-goal tie at the end of the 90 regulation minutes.

For La Roja, it is the third extension followed in this Euro 2020. In the round of 16, Luis Enrique’s men played the extra 30 minutes after drawing at three against Croatia, and finally ended up taking the tie by 3 to 5.

In the quarterfinals, Switzerland gave a lot of war and led the team to the penalty shoot-out despite Spanish dominance. In the shootout, Unai Simón’s saves and Oyarzabal’s decisive goal led La Roja to the semifinals.

At Wembley, and against Italy, a new extension. It is the first time in the history of the Euros that a team plays three overtime in a row. As for the precedents, according to data from MisterChip, Croatia did a similar feat in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, playing three in a row.

In 2016, Portugal it also had a similar milestone, at the Eurocup. In that occasion, the Portuguese also played three overtimes in the final phase of the European teams tournament, although they were not consecutive.

In any case, Spain has a good memory of the extensions in national team tournaments. In the previous two this year, Luis Enrique’s men have managed to win the victory (the last one, on penalties), but perhaps the most remembered is the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in which the goal of Andrés Iniesta in the 116th minute brought the first star on the national team’s shield.