In total 12 countries participate to which you can join more

The automobile sector is essential for the European economy

Spain leads a group of 12 European countries that have promoted a Declaration of Common Interest that aims to launch a specific plan on the continent that will help recover the automobile sector from the effects of the coronavirus.

The automobile sector is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic of coronavirus. A recovery plan is necessary that, now, 12 European countries, with Spain at the top, are going to promote. Our country has teamed up with Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic and Romania to launch a Declaration of Common Interest to implement this plan. New countries are admitted from now on.

The minister Reyes Maroto He defended the initiative today in Brussels, as reported by Europa Press. It insists that the automobile is a key sector for the European economy. Therefore, it is required that, within the post-pandemic European Union reconstruction plan, there be a specific section for the automotive sector that includes a budget according to its relevance.

The program that is demanded must ensure the recovery of the sector to the levels it had before this crisis, in addition to promoting sustainable growth that also helps other related sectors. “This specific plan must take into account the entire value chain and must be compatible with the objectives of ecological transition and digital transformation of the EU“said Maroto.

These statements are in line with those made this week by the Secretary General for Industry and SMEs, Raúl Blanco, who stated that the government Our country plans to request that 10% of the European recovery plan be allocated to the automotive sector. “The importance of this industry goes far beyond the simple manufacture of cars. It is a rational operation. If the sector has a good recovery plan, the rest of the sectors will notice it,” Blanco said.

