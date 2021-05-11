Spain has 87 places insured and aspires to 115 athletes in Tokyo

05/11/2021 at 8:40 PM CEST

The Spanish Paralympic team for the Tokyo Games, which will be held between August 24 and September 5, currently has 87 places guaranteed and the aspiration is for the delegation to be made up of about 115 athletes, as revealed this Tuesday in the presentation in Seville of the Andalusian shortlisted.

Among the something more than 250 shortlisted athletes The final list to attend the Games will come out, which will be made official in the first half of July.

At the moment, Spain has 87 places insured, divided into ten sports: basketball (24), swimming (24), athletics (16), football-5 (10), table tennis (6), cycling (2), canoeing (2), rowing (1), taekwondo (1) and shooting (1).

In addition, you still have options to expand the quota in these modalities, as well as to participate in seven other sports, such as badminton, wheelchair fencing, weightlifting, judo, wheelchair tennis, archery and triathlon.

The objective is to classify about 115 athletes, 105 of them with disabilities plus about 10 supporters (guides, goalkeepers or pilots) to surpass the achievements of the last Summer Paralympic Games, those of Rio 2016, where the Spanish delegation won 31 medals and 101 diplomas.

In the presentation ceremony held in Seville, the 35 athletes from Andalusia shortlisted were announced in a meeting attended by the Minister of Education and Sports of the Junta de Andalucía, Javier Imbroda; and the member of the Executive Committee of the Spanish Paralympic Committee (CPE) and president of the Spanish Sports Federation for People with Cerebral Palsy and Acquired Brain Injury, Julián Rebollo.

There were also the Andalusian Paralympic athletes Alfonso Cabello (cycling) and Jairo Ruiz (triathlon), in addition to the assistance of Gerard Descarega (athletics), his guide Guillermo Rojo and the athlete Sara Fernández.