Spain this Tuesday exceeded China in number of deceased by coronavirus, reaching 3,434 deaths, compared to 3,281 in the Asian country, according to figures from the Spanish Ministry of Health.

The new deaths from the pandemic in Spain They were 738 in the last 24 hours, a new daily high and 43 percent more than the daily deaths reported yesterday.

The number of infected reached 47,610 cases, with an increase of 20 percent compared to the previous day.

In addition, a total of 3,166 patients were admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

The hospital system is “overloaded” and this situation “will continue to grow” until the level of new positives is reduced, acknowledged today the Health spokesman, Fernando Simón, during the daily press conference offered by the authorities.

The healthcare system is practically blocked and staff are exhausted, especially in the most affected regions such as Madrid and Catalonia.

Madrid, the most affected region of Spain, already reaches 1,825 deaths.

But the evolution of the data, both affected and deceased, differs according to the regions; and Catalonia was the most affected for the second day, this Wednesday with an increase of 50% of hospitalized, while in Madrid it was only 7%.

On a positive note, 5,367 patients have already been discharged from healthcare across the country.

An example of the crisis that lives Spain, is that Doctors Without Borders (MSF) put all its health personnel at the service of the authorities, and is collaborating in Madrid and Barcelona to attend to hospital saturation.

Several unions of medical personnel denounced to different courts the lack of hospital equipment and protection, and a court issued an order today ordering that the health workers in Madrid receive the necessary material within 24 hours.