Spain grows in sustainable financing by 45%

According to the annual report of the Spanish Observatory of Sustainable Financing (OFISO), sustainable financing in Spain in 2020 reached 33,026 million euros, 45% more than the previous year, with issues worth 15,024 million euros. This made it the tenth largest issuer of green bonds in the world, and the fifth in the European Union according to the Climate Bond Initiative (CBI).

Obviously the evolution of sustainable financing last year was uneven and irregular due to market conditions, but it did not stop it but actually catapulted it, ending with figures that seemed unthinkable and growth of 18% compared to 2019, reaching 596,700 million euros globally according to Bloomberg data.

And where the most of the placements corresponded to green bonds (63.2%), when sustainable bonds represented 19.2%. However, in 2020 the real protagonists were social bonds, which multiplied their global volume by more than 6 times, and social bonds were the only ones that gained weight in global volume, while in Spain they have a much higher relative weight, around 18% of the issued volume (2,817 million euros) vs the 14% they represented in 2019.

In Spain, green, social and sustainable bond issues concentrated 15,024 million euros, that is, 54% more than in 2019, and where green bonds reached a volume of 9,123 million euros, a 44% increase through 28 operations of 22 issuers.

And this success is also due to the increase experienced in the number of institutions and operators in the national market, with the debut of the Xunta de Galicia by autonomous communities, as well as by Sabadell and Bankinter in the financial sector. But also by companies such as Red Eléctrica de España, Elecnor, Audax Renovables, among others. According to the OFISO report, for yet another year, the Community of Madrid led the ranking by individual volume with 2,267 million euros, while BBVA (share of 16.4%) and CaixaBank stood out for volume of operations with some 2,000 million operations.

By activity sectors, the greatest weight was that of finance, which doubled the volume issued in 2019, with 6,470 million euros and concentrating just over 43% of the total. Also sovereign issuers with a 33.3% share and corporations with 23.7%.