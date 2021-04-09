Spain grows before the European champions

04/09/2021 at 9:36 PM CEST

To become great in the international plane happens, mainly, through the great tournaments; also for friendlies like this Friday, in which the Spanish women’s soccer team defeated the Netherlands team 1-0 in Marbella, their starting point for the 2022 European Championship.

ESP

NED

Spain

Sandra Cloths; Andrea Pereira, Irene Paredes, Mapi León; Marta Cardona (Leila Ouahabi, 84 ‘), Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey; Jenni Hermoso and Esther González (Alba Redondo, 75 ‘).

Netherlands

Sari van Veenendaal; Dominique Janssen (Kika van Es, 75 ‘), Stefanie van der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Merel van Dongen (Shanice van de Sanden, 84’); Jackie Groenen, Danielle van de Donk, Sherida Spitse; Jill Roord (Lineth Beerensteyn, 65 ‘), Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens.

Goal

1-0 M. 30 Patri Guijarro.

Referee

Sandra Braz Bastos (Portugal). He admonished Alexia Putellas (min. 51).

Incidents

Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas of Marbella. Behind closed doors.

Before the current European champions and world runners-up, the Spanish team exhibited their progress. With a large number of Barcelona players – eight of the eleven starters chosen by Jorge Vilda were Barcelonistas – La Roja showed hunger, touch and muscle. Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Marta Cardona (Real Madrid) and Esther González (Levante) were the complement of eight players who play almost from memory. Together they compete to win.

His determination was already known during the qualifying phase for the continental event next year, settled with 22 points out of 24 possible, 48 goals in favor and only 1 against, in the eight duels against the teams of the Czech Republic, Poland , Azerbaijan and Moldova.

Once this procedure was completed, the Spanish team did not change its course; if anything, he tweaked his approach to the Netherlands team. With three centrals, he created superiority in the front row. In the center of the field he appropriated the ball and with an offensive vocation he deployed his football.

The 1-0 came, however, in an atypical way, although the Spanish team continues to improve in terms of strategy. Alexia Putellas shot a corner kick short. Andrea Pereira crossed to the area and Patri Guijarro riveted his head, on the edge of the offside. In the 30th minute, the Spanish took the lead on the scoreboard, having carried the weight of the crash in the first third. The meeting was not friendly for them.

The reaction of the Dutch squad was timid. The current runners-up in the world were more defeated towards their field than determined to find Jill Roord, Vivianne Miedema or Lieke Martens. Their rivals did not give them meters to run and, without them, they are less threatening. Only Lineth Beerensteyn tested her stride in the second half. Shanice van de Sanden lacked inches and conviction to head a free ball in the vicinity of the goal.

Spain, on the other hand, lives at ease with the ball. It deserved more than a 1-0 win, but Jenni Hermoso was not right and Aitana Bonmatí ran into the crossbar.

The victory opens, in any case, the countdown to the European Championship in England. On Tuesday April 13, against the Mexican team, again at the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas municipal stadium in Marbella and at the same time (19.00 CET), La Roja will be required again. 2022 is near. It’s time to roll.