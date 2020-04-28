Without defining a term or limit, the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy together with the State of Energy announced the delivery of financial aid to acquire electric cars in Spain

The pandemic by COVID-19 It is putting the world population in serious trouble, since an economic crisis has arisen that seriously affects the interests of both individuals and companies that have had to stop their projects and close the doors of their factories as a precautionary measure before the contingency.

One of the most affected populations is undoubtedly the Spanish one, and the automotive sector in this town faces its future with uncertainty, which is closely linked to the economic situation of the buyers and their confidence to make the purchase of cars new.

Among the projects that Spain It is developing for the automotive sector, there is an environment-friendly mobility system, that is, zero emission cars. The Spanish government is already defining some plans to carry out the project, including that of contribute up to 5,500 euros of help to buy an electric car.

It is through the Efficient and Sustainable Mobility Incentives Program, also called MOVES II Plan, that the delivery of the aid is planned to be between 4,000 and 5,500 euros, however, there is a condition; The benefit will only be granted if an old car is delivered for scrapping when buying a new car.

According to the DiarioMotor portal, a total allocation of 65 million euros is expected and a maximum of 70% will be dedicated to the purchase of new cars, compared to the 50% limit existing in the previous plan.

It should be noted that the budget awarded for this purpose is also destined for recharging infrastructures, transportation plans to work, or even sustainable mobility projects, such as shared electric bicycles and fleets of public electric vehicles.

