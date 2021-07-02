Spain goes to the semi-finals of the Euro; know when and where to watch the game

07/02/2021 at 9:14 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

After some heartbreaking round of 16 against Croatia, Spain has not found a simple confrontation against Swiss. Vladimir Petkovic’s team showed why he managed to eliminate France and took the tie to penalties even despite playing with 10 players since ’81, however ultimately especially for a spectacular performance by Unai Simón, La Roja was able to advance.

So that, the national team is already classified for the semifinals, waiting for the dispute between Belgium and Italy Throw in which team will be your last obstacle to reach the grand finale of the tournament In the other key, Czech Republic – Denmark and England – Ukraine are the matches that will determine the second semifinal, for which the set of Gareth southgate, as the set of Luis Enrique, stands as the favorite to continue in the competition.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE SPANISH SEMIFINAL MATCH AT THE EURO

To summarize, the participation of Spain in the semifinals of the Euro 2020 will take place this Tuesday, July 6 at 9:00 p.m., and the game can be enjoyed in Spain through Telecinco Y My TV.