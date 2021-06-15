Spain gets cloudy in La Cartuja

06/14/2021

On at 23:53 CEST

Luis Enrique must be recognized for a fierce determination with his ideas. In the face of general skepticism, he preaches an optimistic message and stands firm in what he believes, even if his decisions are unpopular. It was clear in the debut of Spain, in an uncomfortable draw. First with an alignment that invites debate: Morata continues to start and there is no one to move Marcos Llorente from the right side. And then with a proposal anchored to the model that gave so many successes to the selection.

The one to have the ball, the one to take care of the possession. A style that calls for patience in times where the word intensity is on everyone’s lips. This was the staging of Spain’s debut. That of a choral team, and one that lacks a goal, but knows what they are playing at. The selection put rhythm to the game in the first half, but it lacked forcefulness.

Morata was a nuisance for Sweden, but also for Spain. His contribution in attack was commendable, but he also despaired the fans with his lack of precision in the shot. Morata’s performance was always closely linked to the soul. And now that you feel in the spotlight, you need to hit the occasions to grow. It did not happen against Sweden, where he was substituted and left with the face of few friends.

Pedri also played, who became the youngest player in the history of the national team to make his debut in a European Championship.. Spain gave 419 passes in the first half (something that had not happened since the Eurocopa, 98), but the canary did not finish being comfortable. The selection had the ball and the opportunities, but there was no way to release the score.

That Spain may have problems scoring goals is something that could be sensed by looking at the line-up. Neither Olmo (7 goals in Leipzig) nor Morata (20 with Juve) nor Ferran Torres (13 in City) are among the top scorers in Europe. And neither can you expect a scoring impact in a midfield with Rodri, Pedri and Koke. Hence, Luis Enrique turned to Gerard Moreno (30 goals this season with Villarreal) to give the team a bigger punch.

The selector was scolding in the band and Jordi Alba in the grass. The Barça side was one of the most active players. Their forays into the left wing were oxygen for the team and their centers an uncomfortable threat for Sweden. The embarrassment in La Cartuja, and the constant loss of time by the Swedes, further complicated La Roja’s attempts.

But Spain was condemned failing unthinkable occasions. Gerard Moreno and Sarabia were around the goal, but there was no way. Anxiety clouded the sights of the Spanish strikers and Luis Enrique ended up blown. Desperate for what had to be a comfortable victory for Spain but ended with a worrying draw. An uncomfortable result that will liven up the debate as it always happens when a bad result arrives.

The noise has been present in the environment of the selection for days. Even more so after the uncomfortable irruption of the covid. Also the skepticism around Luis Enrique. The coach regretted the missed chances in a competition that punishes the lack of forcefulness.

Spain had 85% possession (917 passes for Sweden’s 161) and starred in 17 shots. It was not enough in the first goalless draw of this European Championship. The fans were left without nails and La Roja will play it on Saturday against a Poland that fell to Slovakia (1-2).