Spain, Germany, France and Italy send a warning to Israel about its settlements in the occupied West Bank

Israeli settlement in Har Homa, in the West Bank (Photo: AHMAD GHARABLI via AFP via Getty Images)

Spain, Germany, France and Italy on Thursday urged Israel to revoke its decision to build new homes in the occupied West Bank as these settlements “threaten” the prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Through a joint statement, the four countries questioned the Israeli initiative to promote the construction of 540 houses in the settlement of the Har Homa area, in the occupied West Bank.

If implemented, the decision to promote settlements in Har Homa, between East Jerusalem and Bethlehem, will “further damage the prospects” for a viable Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as the capital of both Israel and a Palestinian state.

This measure, along with the settlements developed in Givat Hamatos and the continued evictions in East Jerusalem, including those in Sheikh Jarrah, also “undermine efforts to rebuild trust between the parties, following the positive resumption of cooperation between Israel and Palestine. ”Criticizes the statement.

