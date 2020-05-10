The Spanish Professional Football League (LFP) announced this Sunday that five players, “all of them asymptomatic and in the final phase of the disease,” tested positive for coronavirus, after medical tests prior to the start of training.

“Specifically, between the LaLiga Santander (1st) and LaLiga SmartBank (2nd) clubs, 5 positive cases have been detected in players, all of them asymptomatic and in the final phase of the disease, whose specific identity LaLiga does not know in compliance with the Organic Law on Data Protection “, indicated the competition.

At the beginning of May, the Spanish government announced a plan of unconfinement for professional soccer players: After medical tests, individual trainings and then sessions in small groups.

The parties will be authorized in the fourth and last phase, with the condition of not gathering more than 400 people in the place. The League expects “a return to competition in June” behind closed doors.

“From the League, all participants in training have been warned not to relax the recommended sanitary measures,” added the competition.

In its statement, the League also remembers the “next steps” for the players who tested positive. First, they must remain in quarantine “doing the same physical activity they had been doing”, a few days later they will repeat the screening test and, after obtaining two negatives, they will be able to return to their club’s facilities.

The competition also stressed that it offers the possibility of taking a test to all people who live with those affected.

Among the players who tested positive is Atlético Brazilian international Renan Lodi, confirmed this week with a message from his club on social media.

The Spanish championship has been on hold since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Javier Aguirre, the Mexican coach of Leganés, announced on Friday the possible plans for the competition.

“We already have a start date for the League. On June 20 we started and in five weeks we finished, officially on July 26. It will be played on Saturdays and Sundays, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays, eleven dates. The League has just officially informed me”, declared the ‘Basque’ in an interview.

On Wednesday, the Bundesliga became the first major championship to announce its resumption. The ball will roll again on May 16.

Spain, one of the countries in the world hardest hit by the pandemic with more than 26,000 deaths, began this week to reduce the confinement measures in force since March 14, which has allowed the return of training.

.