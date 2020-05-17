The Spanish government will authorize soccer clubs to train in groups of a maximum of 10 players starting this Monday, reported LaLiga, organizer of a tournament that wants to resume in mid-June after more than two months suspended by the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The new measures of progressive lack of confidence announced by the Spanish government mean that Real Madrid, Atlético and Barcelona will be able to start group training on Monday, with a maximum of 10 players, a LaLiga source told ., despite the fact that the Capital of Spain and Catalonia are two areas that will remain in ‘phase 0’ as they are two of the regions most affected by COVID-19.

Espanyol, Leganés, Getafe and Real Valladolid (in Castilla-León) will also be able to train in groups, despite being in the same situation as the big three. The rest of the clubs are in areas that have already passed the most restrictive phase of confinement.

This decision represents a further step forward in LaLiga’s idea of ​​resuming professional competition (first and second division) from mid-June, following the model of the German Bundesliga, which resumed on Saturday with games behind closed doors and under a strict sanitary protocol.

The Spanish clubs had been able to resume training from May 4, but individually.

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has set himself the goal of resuming the tournament from June 12, admitting that it will also depend on the country’s health situation and the approval of the authorities.

According to the Official State Gazette (BOE), professional clubs “may carry out total training sessions aimed at a specific sports modality, complying with the corresponding prevention and hygiene measures.”

According to that document, a maximum number of 14 athletes is established to do collective exercises, although LaLiga specified that it will be limited to 10 in the case of soccer clubs.

LaLiga suspended the competition on March 14 and Tebas has calculated the losses for Spanish clubs at around € 1 billion if the championships cannot be completed.

