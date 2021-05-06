Spain fights for a portion of the European electric vehicle sector

By Joan Faus

BARCELONAReuters) – Spain is actively mobilizing for new battery plants and electric vehicles, using billions of aid funds from the European Union to not be left behind at a time when the global automotive sector is undertaking its greatest technological transformation in a century.

As the second European car-producing country behind Germany, and with an auto sector that makes up 10% of its economy, Spain has a lot to lose as car manufacturers shift manufacturing supply chains to suit vehicles. electrical

Germany and the third European producer, France, are already investing funds in battery plants, supporting their respective automotive leaders, and both Volkswagen and Renault are investing heavily in electric vehicles in their territory.

With fewer resources, without its own large car manufacturer and with sales of electric cars below the EU average, Spain is counterattacking with the allocation to electric vehicle projects of part of the 140,000 million euros (168,000 million euros). dollars) of the EU COVID-19 relief funds to which you are entitled.

“We have a clear objective. Spain is the second largest vehicle producer in the EU, we want it to remain the second largest vehicle producer in the EU in 2030, 2040 and 2050 regardless of what technology there is,” said Raúl Blanco, Secretary General for Industry and SMEs in Spain, the eighth largest car manufacturer in the world.

Of the 70,000 million euros that Brussels will send in the form of grants, the Spanish Government plans to allocate 13,000 million to sustainable mobility until 2023.

Most of it will go to promoting sales of electric vehicles in Spain, improving the charging infrastructure and building its first car battery plant.

Continue reading the story

In one of the most prominent uses of EU funds in Spain, the Government announced in March a partnership between the public and private sectors to promote electric vehicles, with a bidding process that will begin in July and whose winners will be They will announce at the end of the year.

The project, in which the central and regional administrations may participate, will cover the manufacture of batteries and electric vehicles in Spain, the promotion of demand for electric cars and the development of infrastructures to support them.

A 40-gigawatt battery plant built under the project would cost more than 2.5 billion euros, Blanco said.

The proposal has sparked competition between the Spanish regions, leading Catalonia to offer land, public loans and aid to attract a battery plant, and neighboring Aragon and Valencia to also participate in the contest.

Although many candidates from the private sector have not yet been publicly presented, the Spanish brand SEAT of Volkswagen AG and the Iberdrola company have formed an alliance to develop an offer.

Their participation would be part of a broader project that they are planning and that would cover all elements of electric vehicle production, from mining extraction to battery production and the manufacture of finished vehicles at SEAT’s assembly plant in Catalonia.

“The project is at the starting point. Its execution will depend on a clear commitment on the part of the European Commission,” said SEAT President Wayne Griffiths in an emailed statement referring to EU funds. “Spain cannot lose this historic opportunity.”

The Spanish company Phi4tech, which has its own separate battery plant project in the Extremadura region, linked to a lithium reserve that is among the largest in Europe, is advising SEAT and Iberdrola on battery production.

A HARD COMPETITION

The Spanish government’s plans to promote electric mobility have convinced Renault and Ford, which import batteries into the country, to announce new investments aimed at building hybrid cars and engines.

A Renault source and a Ford spokeswoman said they were overseeing battery manufacturing projects in the country, a possible future source of components.

Madrid is courting Volkswagen, which makes electric vehicles in Germany and Slovakia, to choose Spain over France and Portugal to set up a giant battery factory in southern Europe in 2026. SEAT is also considering the possibility to start producing 500,000 electric vehicles a year at its Martorell plant, on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​in 2025.

However, Spain faces significant competition from other parts of Europe to attract car manufacturers who want to invest.

Last year suffered a setback when Nissan announced the closure of its three plants around Barcelona by the end of 2021, as the group moved its production to France as part of its alliance with Renault.

Auto parts makers Continental and Bosch are also closing factories nearby, and Bosch, according to the unions, will move its production to Poland, where labor costs are lower.

The Minister of Enterprise of the regional Government of Catalonia, Ramón Tremosa, said that the recent layoffs could be compensated if the region is chosen for a battery plant built with the help of EU funds for which, he added, “large companies global “have shown interest.

“If the Martorell factory does not have an electric car, its days are numbered,” said Matías Carnero, a SEAT union leader who is also a member of the VW group’s supervisory board.

(Information from Joan Faus; Additional information from Michael Nienaber, Gilles Gillaume, Giulio Piovaccari, Gavin Jones and Nick Carey; Editing by Joe White, Andrey Khalip and Jan Harvey; translated by Flora Gómez in the Gdansk newsroom)