Spain falls with all honors

07/07/2021 at 12:54 AM CEST

The old Italy ended the trajectory of Spain in the European Championship. In a game seen a thousand times, one team insisted on building and another just waited. The one who least deserved them won, but it is impossible to blame the national team for anything. At Wembley, Spain was a daring, courageous and energetic team. He played a more than complete game, but it was not enough: he lacked a killer instinct in the area and in the end, with accumulated fatigue, the luck of penalties.

Spain fell with all the honors, eliminated in their best match of a great tournament. It already happened in the 1996 Eurocup, and before in the 1994 World Cup, and so many other times in the history of a team that neverthelessYou already know what your path is and that yesterday, at the stroke of midnight, you received unanimous applause from a country that regained its taste for a style and a way of understanding football.

Spain made Italy a minor team. Less big, in any case, than the one that dazzled in the first matches of the tournament. The tactical approach of Luis Enrique, always brave, always ready to intervene even at the risk of making a mistake, completely unraveled Roberto Mancini’s plans. Perhaps remembering that final of the Euro Cup in 2012, Spain played without a fixed ‘nine’. He placed Dani Olmo as a false ‘nine’. The Catalan player was the best of the match His performance deserved Spain to get into the final, but football is not always fair.

A step forward

Spain was left out of the Eurocup, but gained the credibility it needed when the tournament started. The doubts, the criticisms – not always justified – and the suspicions that Luis Enrique’s group aroused have been dispelled along the way. The national team is a young team, willing to play football as few teams can do today and with a future that invites optimism. From some disappointments the best dreams are born.

Many players close their participation in the tournament strengthened, after having grown enormously during the Eurocup, such as Dani Olmo, Ferran Torrres or Pedri, beacons of a selection called to be one of the reference teams in the next World Cup.

Leader Luis Enrique

Spain reconciled with itself at Wembley, the same scenario in which Luis Enrique began his journey as coach. Vilified by some and applauded by others, the Asturian comes out of the tournament strengthened, more leader than ever of this promising team.