Spain falls to Doncic’s Slovenia and life gets complicated

Painful stumble the harvested by the Spanish Basketball Team men at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. The team led by Sergio Scariolo has lost in front of the Slovenia of Luka doncic in the match for the first place of their group, and for a result of 95-87 for those of Eastern Europe.

In this way, Spain advances as second in their group to the Quarterfinals, waiting for the draw to know which rival they will have to face in the fight for the semifinals. Among the possible rivals are nothing more and nothing less than the United States, France or Australia, three of the main candidates for the gold medal including the favorite.

Regarding the match, the National Team has managed to offer a great defensive role in the individual marking on Luka Doncic, who has had to play a large part of the game with the three personal fouls that have been whistled in the first quarter.

However, the Slovenian star has been the best of his team, offering a masterclass in ball movement and how to find the gaps at the right moment to bring forward his team’s victory.

In terms of statistics, Doncic has ended up achieving a triple-double of 12 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, the third in the history of the Olympic Games and the first since LeBron James in 2012. In addition, he adds his 16th victory with the Slovenian National Team in 16 official matches played.

Ricky and little else in attack

The best of Spain has once again been a Ricky Rubio who, although he has not been very successful in shooting to the basket, has taken the reins of the team offensively, and when he has not been on the track it has been noticed too much.