Spain faces the United States in Las Vegas with a great Ricky Rubio

Spain faced the United States in Las Vegas, but could not avoid losing their undefeated status in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. In the last friendly match of both teams ahead of the Games … the United States won 83-76.

The United States came from suffering defeats against Nigeria and Australia, winning Argentina in a resounding way and having to cancel their second match against Australia because of Covid-19. Spain, meanwhile, had an impeccable preparation as regards its friendly matches, which were counted by victories, a couple of them against the powerful France.

They led the local triumph Damian Lillard (19 points, 6 assists and 4 steals), Keldon Johnson (15 points in 17 minutes), Kevin Durant (14 points) and Zach LaVine (13).

The best of Spain in the Michelob Ultra Arena was once again Ricky Rubio, who is seen in a fantastic state of form. The Timberwolves player scored 23 points in 23 minutes.

In addition, 11 points of Willy Hernangómez in 12 minutes, 10 points and 5 rebounds of Marc Gasol, 8 points and 5 rebounds from Pau Gasol in 17 minutes and 8 rebounds from the young man Usman Garuba.

The locals played without Devin Booker, Khris middleton Y Jrue Holiday (all of them playing the NBA Finals) and Spain could not count on Sergio Llull Y Juancho Hernangómez, who stars in the great news of the Spanish team after coming out of his shoulder injury, which will lead him to be able to compete in Tokyo in a surprising way.