Spain, faced with the great challenge of the Olympic Games: will play the Quarterfinals against the USA

The Spanish selection by Sergio Scariolo will have its final early in the quarterfinal tie of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021. After falling against Slovenia in the last match of the group stage, the draw has paired Spain with the great favorite to win the gold medal, the United States by Kevin Durant.

Without a doubt, it will be a very complicated event and the National Team has a good chance of leaving Tokyo without a medal. But the challenge is not impossible. The winner of the match will face the winner of Australia vs Argentina.