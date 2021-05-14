Spain exceeds 600,000 doses administered in a single day

A toilet prepares an injection with Pfizer’s serum (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

Spain, at a record pace in vaccination against the coronavirus. For the first time, it has exceeded 600,000 doses in a single day and with the 611,767 administered in the last 24 hours, it exceeds the previous limit, on May 6 (there were 573,014 injections).

The data for this Friday offered by Health show that almost one in three inhabitants has received at least one dose. In total there are 14,911,306 people, 31.4% of the population. Those already immunized with the full schedule are 6,976,683 (260,527 more than yesterday), 14.7%

The autonomous communities have administered a total of 21,683,707 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen until this Friday. This represents 90.8% of those distributed, which amount to 23,878,785 units.

The data indicate that in that period 15,358,785 doses of Pfizer have been delivered to the autonomous communities, with 15,147,801 administered; 2,395,800 corresponding to Moderna, with 1,572,081 already inoculated; 5,713,800 from AstraZeneca, with which 4,759,543 people have been vaccinated; and 410,400 from Janssen, with 204,282 already injected.

The Ministry of Health has provided this information in the activity report of the vaccination process against COVID-19 based on data collected between December 27, 2020, the day on which vaccinations began, and May 13.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.