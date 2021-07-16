Spain exceeds 50 million doses administered and nearly 50% of those immunized with the complete regimen

A young man receives a vaccination in Madrid, on July 13, at the Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

Closer and closer. Spain has exceeded 50 million doses administered this Friday and touches half of the population (48.4%) immunized with the full schedule. Eight communities (Asturias, Galicia, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Aragon, Navarra, La Rioja and the Basque Country) have already immunized more than 50% of their inhabitants.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that 28,759,879 people -60.6% of the population- have been injected at least one dose, of which 22,949,155 are citizens with the completed schedule and slightly more than 5, 8 million have the first dose.

In the last day, 673,737 serums have been punctured and the proportion of citizens who complete the schedule with the second dose continues to increase, compared to those who continue with the first.

Asturias, Galicia, Castilla y León, Extremadura already managed last week to have more than half of their citizens vaccinated

Asturias, Galicia, Castilla y León, Extremadura already managed last week to have more than half of their citizens with complete protection against the coronavirus, regions to which they have joined today, in the context of an upturn in infections in Spain, Aragon (50.6%), Navarra (50.3%), La Rioja (50.3%) and the Basque Country (50.2%).

Also close are Cantabria (49.5%) and Catalonia (48.8%), both above the national average, which is 48.4%.

With the priority of finishing the immunization of those over 40 years of age, progress is being made in this regard and there are already 90.6% with some inoculated shield against covid, while 78.4% are immunized.

Picking up the pace

In this sense, the communities are accelerating the pace before the advance of infections in which the delta variant will end up being predominant, as the health authorities have warned, although more than 5.8 million of citizens over 40 years old (2,542,959 still unvaccinated and 3,315,606 pending the second serum).

Immunization in the group from 60 to 69 is in 75.4%, that of 50 to 59 in 84.2% and that of 40 to 49 in 57.1%, while in the range of 30 to 39 years almost half (48%) have at least one shot dose and 17.7% the complete vaccine.

From 20 to 29 years there is 21.6% with some injected serum and 12.2% of immunized, while the vaccination of 12 to 18 years barely exceeds 3% with at least one dose.

The EMA urges to vaccinate more and faster

With vaccination already open in all groups up to 12 years of age, the communities are gradually incorporating adolescents and young people, as in the case of Aragon, which foresees that next week, after approval by the national vaccination commission, the possibility of summoning minors between 12 and 18 years of age.

This Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has urged to accelerate full vaccination in all EU countries so as not to extend beyond the minimum recommended the interval between the first and second dose in order to stop the “rapid propagation ”of the delta variant.

