The number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain rose to 10,003, which supposes a daily increase of 10.49%, although health officials see signs of hope after reaching the peak of the epidemic.

The daily death toll stood at 950, the highest in Spain since the epidemic began, but the percentage increase increased again, although only slightly, since the previous day it was 10.55%.

With 10,003 deaths, Spain it has the second highest number of deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the world, after Italy.

The number of cases registered in the country rose to 110,238 on Thursday, compared to 102,136 the previous day, 7.93% more, which is also a lower rate than the 8.2% rise announced on Wednesday.

Graphic: RTVE

“There is light at the end of the tunnel”, said the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa. “Let me have a glimpse of hope. The curve has stabilized and we are starting the slowdown phase“, said.

The Spanish population is confined since March 14, without being able to leave the house except to stop buying food, drugs or for other basic necessities. This week he tightened the measures, preventing travel to go to work except for jobs considered essential.

Daily increases in percentage terms have been falling since March 25, when new confirmed cases rose more than 20%. (Rts)