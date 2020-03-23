Spain exceeded two thousand deaths from coronavirus: registered 462 in the last 24 hours

Spain on Monday exceeded 2,000 deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, with 462 deaths in the last 24 hours they carry the total balance up to 2,182 fatalities, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health.

Contagions are also on the rise, going from 28,752 to 33,089, at the same time that the country acquires tests massively to increase its detection capacity.

Of the total infected, 3,355 have been cured and 2,355 are in intensive care units, according to the same figures.

Minutes before the new balance was communicated, it was also reported that the Vice President of the Government Carmen Calvo was admitted with respiratory problems, but it has not yet been communicated if the Covid-19 test has tested positive.