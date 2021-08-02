Spain, eliminated by losing to Russia in the round of 16 beach volleyball

Pablo Herrera and Adrián Gavira (Photo: ANGELA WEISS via . via .)

The Spanish beach volleyball couple Pablo Herrera and Adrián Gavira said goodbye to the Tokyo Olympics after losing their round of 16 match to world champions and European runners-up, Russians Oleg Stoyanovski and Viacheslav Krasilnikov (22 -20, 21-17), a duel in which they offered battle and sold their defeat dearly.

In their best match at the Olympic event, the Castellón and Cádiz started with a 3-1 that gave them hope before the second in the world ranking. Attacking very solid, they took the initiative until the second break, when the pair of the Russian Olympic Committee reacted.

A match from more to less

Stoyanovski and Krasilnikov took the lead for the first time (12-13) with a point inside that the Spanish were already singing outside, and they no longer wasted their income. Even so, Herrera and Gavira saved the first set ball from their rivals, but could not do anything against the second, in a serve that entered with the help of the net.

Spurred on by their good start, the Spanish went ahead with two ace in the second quarter (2-0) and, as happened in the first, they dominated at the start of the sleeve. A 3-0 run got the Russians into the fight (10-9), who with another 5-0 headed for victory.

In this way, beach volleyball is left without Spanish representatives in Tokyo, after Liliana Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo said goodbye this Monday, also in the second round, after losing against Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes in two sets ( 21-13 and 21-13).

