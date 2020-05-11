The ghost of nationalization for the sake of the general good it emerges as a new union paradigm. The Workers’ Commissions recently pointed out that “the crisis will force Europe to nationalize flagship companies” and that Spain cannot be left out of this debate.

It is to be expected, therefore, that a Social Democratic coalition government With an interventionist vocation, the desire to retake its presence in strategic sectors ends up emerging. One of the sectors mentioned is banking. Is a public bank what Spain needs now? Absolutely not.

However, Spain already has a public bank. And it’s not a small thing. Bankia is the fourth entity by volume of assets (approximately 20% of Spain’s GDP), which is part of the concentrated national banking system dominated by five entities that add up to just over 80% of total assets.

There would therefore be no need to intervene or create any entity. It would suffice, for example, to abort Bankia’s sales plans, recently postponed to 2021, and buy back (nationalize) the rest of the capital that BFA does not control (61.8%) under the pretext of being a social priority.

But being 100% state owned BFA through the FROB, it cannot be denied that the government is not tempted to exert influence on the board of directors. This is what happened with savings banks.

Another parallel analysis that should be carried out is whether Bankia is in a position to guarantee a public service without an eventual higher cost for the citizen. In view of the tough outlook this year and next, it seems not. Let’s see why.

The foreseeable increase in default will lead to the provisions to be allocated to generate accounting losses

The abrupt drop in activity in Spain will lead to greater compression in the margins not even the recent rise in the Euribor going to be able to compensate. We already saw it in the first quarter and the following will be even worse. The same will happen in the line where the banks have the focus: commissions.

Only the decrease that will occur as a consequence of the market effect, of the reimbursements in investment funds or of the early rescue of pension plansThis source of income will be hit, as they are the only mattresses that many savers have to face an economically paralyzed country.

These losses will force the bank to effort on human in your line of costs. However, it must be remembered that the offices are a third of what it had and that its staff has been cut in half since its rescue. In other words, it has already come a long way in gaining efficiency.

But there is more. Only the credit moratorium backed by the Government will have a minimum impact of between 73 and 59 million in the second quarter. We speak with estimates made with the first 34,000 requests the bank has received. We must add the remaining to arrive.

The foreseeable increase in delinquency will lead to the provisions to be allocated to generate accounting losses and, although it is true that they do not affect the cash flow or its solvency ratios, the holder will be in the more than probable fall in profit in the next quarters.

This will be so because default is highly correlated with growth, and the country faces a very black scenario with a GDP that is going to plummet above double digits and with high unemployment rates.

I calculate for the next years a gross balance of provisions of up to 3,000 million euros in the ‘worst case’, with the blackberry double the current one. Five times the result obtained in 2019 by the entity.

It took Bankia four years to cut delinquencies in half from what it had in 2015 with the economy growing on average to 3%. Since its nationalization in 2012, the shares have sunk and is by far the worst value on the Spanish stock market in a decade, second only to Abengoa.

It is not surprising that Bankia shareholders are today a quarter of those in 2013, when they reached over half a million, although it is true that at that time the vast majority owned shares that they did not want to have. But that is another story.

Given the scenario that awaits Bankia, it is clear that nationalizing is not even an option to consider. A government should not intervene in the management of an entity and socialize a service under the pretext of promoting inclusion or equality.

In addition to breaking with the elementary principles of the free market by distorting effect in the prices that any public intervention has, if there is something that the State has demonstrated over time, it is that it is not a good manager. The rescue of Bankia was a political decision and is therefore the responsibility of the Government. But from there to act as a public service entity is far from enormous.

*** Alberto Roldán, economist and manager.

.