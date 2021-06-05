Spain does not leave its bubble even on the day off

06/05/2021 at 6:56 PM CEST

The Spanish team has completed its first six days of work in the City of Soccer of Las Rozas. Luis Enrique has granted a rest day for this Sunday, but the footballers will remain in the residence of the Spanish Federation. The reason is to avoid risks from Covid-19 and continue with the same line of protecting against the virus.

The footballers will have free time in Las Rozas to rest, relax and enjoy the comforts of the facility, which has even enabled a games room that allow all kinds of playful activities, like table tennis or more techno-logical games.

Limit 48 hours before debut

Spain is just over a week away from its debut against Sweden in the 2021 European Championship, on June 14 against Sweden at La Cartuja in Seville and a positive case could lead to the player involved missing the tournament. Due to injury or Covid-19, UEFA allows changes to the list up to 48 hours before debut. Of course, the substituted player can no longer be registered again.

The Spanish Federation is acting with the utmost rigor so as not to have any scare and the 24 players summoned are at the disposal of Luis Enrique for the premiere of this Eurocup.