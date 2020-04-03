The Federation has published a video on its social networks where it tries to send a message of encouragement to the population at a very difficult time.
The Federation has published a video on his social networks in which he asks Spaniards not to stop applauding “To those who are giving everything, the selection of the best”. As if it were a pre-match talk, Luis Enrique gives voice to the messages of hope and strength, in which he predicts victory against this difficult rival. The RFEF wants to highlight the importance of protecting the elderly, “a generation of heroes who gave everything and to whom we are indebted” and leaves a message that perfectly defines this country: “This is not the time to surrender, Spain does not know how to do that”.