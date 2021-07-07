Spain did not get the third extension

07/07/2021 at 12:38 AM CEST

Spain ended its journey in the Eurocup last night leaving good feelings for the future, the Qatar World Cup 2022. Luis Enrique Martínez’s team began the competition with many doubts in the group stage, in which it went from less to more, and in the eliminatory matches it suffered and, although it could not solve any in the 90 regulation minutes, exceeded the first two (eighths and quarters) after playing overtime (Croatia) Y win a penalty shootout (Swiss). Against ItalyHowever, after bearing the weight of the match, he drew a draw and neither overtime nor penalties reached him to reach the final.

Spain, without losing any game (two wins and four draws), he was out of the tournament and he did it with a record shared: play three consecutive overtimes, two of them finalized in the launching of maximum penalties.

Thus, as the Twitter account @ 2010MisterChip pointed out yesterday, the Spanish team emulated the “Three consecutive overtimes for the Croatian national team at the 2018 World Cup in Russia & rdquor; (Denmark, Russia and England) and, at the same time, “Equaled the overtime record of a team in the same edition of the Eurocup (Portugal played three overtimes – not consecutive – in 2016) & rdquor ;. Spain started the group stage with two draws against Sweden (0-0) and Poland (1-1) to reap the first win on the last day of the league against Slovakia (0-5).

Playoffs

Already in the qualifying rounds, La Roja dropped Croatia from the competition in extra time (3-5) after the 90 minutes ended with a three-way tie and did the same in the quarterfinals against Swiss. The regulation time and the extra time ended with a draw at one and the penalties, finally, decided the Spanish classification (1-3). Yesterday, however, the third extension took its toll on Spain, what could not repeat the successes against Croatia and Switzerland.

Spanish players, anyway, They showed their faces and were protagonists before a much more experienced Italy. Despite the KO, Spain, a team that is forming, comes out strengthened and is now looking optimistically at the horizon, in which the Qatar World Cup 2022.