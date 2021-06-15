Spain: Denmark, last exam for La Roja this season

The Spanish selection close the season with a new friendly in view of Denmark (19:30, #Come on). La Roja wants to say goodbye to this campaign with a good taste of mouth and achieving a new goal: to beat a team that never have been capable of bending (They have crossed 12 times, the last in 2013). It will not be easy. Denmark comes besieging Spain in the FIFA ranking: is in position 16, while the Spanish are only three above. In the of UEFA it is only in the middle the Italian national team.

The team led by Lars Sondergaard It is a history of women’s football. At the time of the 90s he went through his great moment, going to three World Cups consecutively. In the last times has not made it to the World Cup. It has been reborn again in the last European Cups: in 2013 it was semi-finalists and in 2017, runner-up against the Netherlands. A very physical selection, which comes with the loss of Olivia Holdt. Emma Snerle, from Fortuna, has taken her place. His great asset is Pernille Harder, the Chelsea forward.

Jorge Vilda come to this appointment with the short last minute of Leila Ouahabi. The Barcelona side, who participated for a few minutes against Belgium, suffered a meniscal injury and he returned to Barcelona to be treated. This position had already been covered with chevrons by Olga Carmona.

Today there could be more alterations in the starting eleven. The young signings of La Roja will have minutes safe from Danish women. These quotes are just right for this. His aspirations to be in the Eurocup next summer go through here.

File and possible eleven headlines

SPAIN: Cloths; Batlle, Paredes, Mapi, Carmona; Guijarro, Alexia, Aitana; Cardona, Esther and Caldentey.

DENMARK: Christensen; Sevecke, Ballisager, Boye, Veje; Kuhl, Junge, Harder; Soresen, Larsen and Madsen.

Referee: Karoline Wacker (Germany).

Stadium: S. Domingo (Alcorcón).

Hour: 19:30 (#Let’s go)