SPAIN | Del Bosque asks for trust

Vicente del Bosque, former Spanish coach, told . on Wednesday that “we have to be optimistic with our team”, now directed by Luis Enrique, to whom he sent “all the positive energy and support” for Spain’s debut against Sweden in the first match of the Eurocup to be played on June 14 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Del Bosque, who participated this afternoon in the celebration of the 51st anniversary of AD Alcobendas -club in the north of Madrid- encouraged Spanish football and its fans to be close to the national team in a difficult week, after Sergio Busquets was positive for COVID , whose consequences Luis Enrique’s training plans have changed with the creation of parallel bubbles and the incorporation of new players, including eleven from the U21 team.

During the event, chaired by the mayor of Alcobendas, Rafael Sánchez Acera, the president of AD Alcobendas, Tomás Páramo presented the journalist Roberto Gómez with the distinction of honorary member of the club, in an act that was attended by the television presenters Carlos Sobera and Antonio Jiménez.