Spain cuts its growth forecast from 7.2% to 6.5%

Apr 9 (Reuters) – The Spanish government lowered its economic growth forecast for this year from 7.2% to 6.5% on Friday, due to a weaker-than-expected first quarter, amid new restrictions to curb a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain.

The Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, declared in a press conference that the Spanish economy should grow by 7% in 2022, and that production would return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of that year.

Growth in the Spanish economy was lower in the first quarter than initially expected, he said. Production plummeted 10.8% in 2020.

The first two months of the year were affected by the third wave of the coronavirus and an unprecedented snow storm in much of Spain in January.

The Bank of Spain had already lowered its growth forecast for 2021 for similar reasons to 6%, while the International Monetary Fund expects an expansion of 6.4%.

