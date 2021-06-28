Spain – Croatia Euro Cup odds: Who is the favorite to go to the quarterfinals?

06/27/2021 at 9:27 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

The knockout stages of the Euro 2020 they are being as exciting as they were expected to be. After the foreseeable classification of Italy Y Denmark, and the subsequent and unexpected elimination of Netherlands at the hands of Czech Republic, the current instance of the tournament continues hand in hand with Belgium and Portugal, while tomorrow Spain Y Croatia They will also be in charge of giving continuity to the tournament.

So that, the bookmakers predict the victory of La Roja in the expected duel, being that they pay their victory at 1.6 euros per euro invested. Instead, a conquest by the Croats is listed at 7, while the tie is reduced to 3.8 euros.

Similarly, it should be noted that the anticipated imposition by the selected of Luis Enrique It is due both to their performance in the current tournament and to their record against the Balkans; Firstly, They are undefeated after the group stage and, in the second instance, they have 4 wins and 1 draw in their last 8 direct matches. However, the world runner-up, especially in recent years, has shown her great quality and ability to surprise, so anything can happen.

Finally, we remember that the Spain – Croatia will take place this Monday June 28, and can be enjoyed in Spain at 18:00 by covering Mitele Plus Y Telecinco.