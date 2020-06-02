MADRID, Jun 2 (.) – Spain aims to raise more than 700 million euros ($ 810 million) a year with a new tax on non-recyclable plastic packaging, Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

The new tax, of 0.45 euros per kilogram of packaging, is contained in a draft law proposed by the Government to help meet the European Union’s objective of progressively eliminating single-use plastic by 2021.

“If we collected all the waste accumulated in a year in Spain, it would be possible to fill the (Santiago) Bernabéu stadium 2,900 times,” said the minister at a press conference, referring to the Real Madrid soccer stadium.

In 2017, the most recent year with available data, Spain would have raised 724 million euros for the new tax, according to Ribera. The new tax still has a long parliamentary process ahead.

The EU intends to ban single-use plastic straws, cutlery and plates by 2021 as part of efforts to reduce pollution.

Spain collects less organic tax revenue than other EU countries, according to the minister. The Spanish total was equivalent to 1.83% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2017, while the EU average is 2.40%.

The new tax comes as the government tries to find sources of revenue to reduce the growing budget deficit caused by the coronavirus health crisis.

A tax on non-recyclable plastics is one of the suggestions that the European Commission made to EU member states to help them repay a debt of some 750,000 million euros to finance the economic recovery from the pandemic.

