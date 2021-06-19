Spain crashes against a wall again

06/19/2021

On at 22:59 CEST

Spain has made life difficult again. In a game that he had more or less controlled, with chances to kill him, They sinned again from lack of aim and a solitary goal from Lewandowski puts them against the sword and the wall against Slovakia. Right now she is third in the group.

Morata put the national team ahead in the first half and both he and Gerard Moreno, with the maximum penalty included, had plenty of chances to leave the Polish goal for nothing. Once again, the lack of success at the top hurts again. Now Spain will play it in the third match against Slovakia. You must win yes or yes to be in the second round.