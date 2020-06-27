Spain made an additional contribution of 10 million euros for the development of new diagnostic methods, treatments and a vaccine

Spain pledged this Saturday an additional contribution of 10 million euros, up to 135 in total, in a new donor conference organized by the European Comission (CE) as part of the “Global Goal: Unite for Europe” campaign, to raise funds against the coronavirus COVID-19.

Contributions will be devoted to the development of new diagnostic methods, treatments and one vaccine universal.

In addition to the head of the Spanish Executive, Pedro Sánchez, the Secretary General of the United Nations will participate, António Guterres; the President of France, Emmanuel Macron; the German chancellor, Angela Merkel; the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and his Norwegian colleague, Erna solberg, among others.

The meeting will be followed by a virtual concert in which they will participate Shakira, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, Christine and the Queens and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, among other artists.

The event, sponsored by the organization Global Citizen, is part of the campaign “The Global Goal: Unite for our Future” and is the continuation of the fundraising conference organized by the EC on May 4, which has already raised 9,844 million euros.

On that occasion, Spain committed 125 million euros, to which we will have to add these additional 10 million and which will be channeled through a donation to the “Global Agriculture and Food Security Program” (GAFSP) of the world Bank, in order to guarantee food security in countries hit by the pandemic.

According to a government statement, Spain has been at the forefront of the initiative “Accelerator Covid19 Global Response“, As one of the 8 countries co-leaders of the project (France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and Norway), together with the European Commission.

Once the vaccine has been found, the objective is for the alliance to continue its work trying to facilitate access to this vaccine to less economically advanced countries at an affordable price and in conditions of equity.

It is not an organization or has legal personality, but is a voluntary and flexible grouping of governments, organizations such as the World Alliance for Vaccines (GAVI) and the Coalition for Innovations in Preparation for Epidemics (CEPI) and social entities such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

