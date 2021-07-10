Spain continues to make history in the European sub’23

07/10/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

Without forgetting mythical moments such as Fermín Cacho’s gold in 1,500 at the Barcelona Games or the Olympic title won by Ruth Beitia five years ago in the high jump in Rio and taking into account that we are talking about a European sub’23, the performance of the Spanish team would only find a parallel in the absolute Europeans of Munich 2002. And that has been 19 years.

At that event, Spain discussed the final victory in the medal table for a sensational Russian team and finished with 15 medals, with two golds (Chema Martínez in 10,000 and Glory Alozie in 100 hurdles) and four other medals of a ‘spotted’ gold (‘Penti’ in 3,000 obstacles, Marta Domínguez in 5,000, Alberto García in 5,000 and ‘Paquillo’ Fernández in 20 km march).

Aarón Las Heras made a grand final of 5,000

Since his arrival in office replacing José María Odriozola, the reelected federal president Raúl Chapado has always been filled with the mouth when it comes to highlighting the excellent level of the Spanish team in the lower categories and he has never been without reason. The best proof of this is the historic performance of the Spanish team in the U23 Europeans that are being played in Tallin (Estonia).

In the absence of the last day that will take place this Sunday, Spain leads the medal table with three golds, five silvers and five bronzes, a total of 13 medals that exceed the nine that France has by five. With seven left Germany and Great Britain only has four.

The spectacular irruption this winter on the Navarro covered track Asier Martínez has won once again endorsed with a spectacular gold in 110 meters hurdles with 13.34 (again very close to his personal best) with a colossal bronze Quique Llopis with 13.44.

Their gold joins those they conquered on Friday on matchday two Eduardo Menacho in a spectacular final of 10,000 meters and José Manuel Pérez in the 20 km march to confirm once again how important this specialty is for Spanish athletics.

Jesús Gómez and Pol Retamal, silver and bronze in 200

Another historic ‘doublet’ was experienced in the double hectometer. The current absolute Spanish champion Jesús Gómez lowered his personal best to 20.60 to hang a sterling silver ahead of Catalan Pol Retamal (20.76), who had to settle for bronze despite having a personal best.

Sara Gallego once again demonstrated why she is one of the great promises and already realities of Catalan athletics and, therefore, Spanish. In a sensational race, the azulgrana once again pulverized her personal best to take the silver in 400 meters hurdles with a new national record for sub’23 (55.20).

A colossal Sara Gallego continues to take steps forward

Y Mario García Romo confirmed his excellent return after the university season in the United States with a silver in 1,500 meters (3: 40.11). And if he had had space, he would surely have discussed the victory of Belgian Verheyden (3: 40.03) more.

The current U20 continental champion, Aarón Las Heras, had a masterful career back to front to get silver in 5,000 meters with 13: 43.14. And the Spanish-Cuban Yasiel Sotero showed that his progression continues on a great path with a bronze in discus throw (58.07); by the way, colossal the Slovenian Kristjan Ceh with a record of the Championships (67.48).

Yasiel Sotero, the new reality of the album launch

There are still more bullets for this Sunday with the female 4×400 relay of Gallego and Andrea Jiménez among others, the male with a Bernat Erta who could only be seventh in the final of 400 smooths (46.01), the 1,500 women with the great Águeda Muñoz or a men’s 4×100 in which the medalists Gómez, Retamal and Munné could be (bronze in 100).