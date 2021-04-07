Spain continues sixth in the FIFA ranking

04/07/2021 at 5:14 PM CEST

The Spanish team remains in sixth position of the FIFA world rankings, a table that does not suffer any variation in the first places except for the rise of Italy to seventh place, which allows it to surpass Argentina and Uruguay.

La Roja fulfilled the record in the first three qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Luis Enrique Martínez’s team added seven points, after drawing against Greece and defeating Georgia and Kosovo.

The Belgian team, led by Catalan coach Robert Martínez, continues one more month ahead of France, current world champions, and Brazil, while England and Portugal are fourth and fifth.

Denmark accesses the ‘top 10’, from which it separates Mexico, now eleventh just ahead of Germany.

– Classification:

.one. Belgium 1,783.38

.two. France 1,757.3

.3. Brazil 1,742.65

.4. England 1,686.78

.5. Portugal 1,666.12

.6. Spain 1,648.13

.7. Italy 1.642.06

.8. Argentina 1,641.95

.9. Uruguay 1,639.08

10. Denmark 1,631.55.