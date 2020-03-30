Spain has 85 thousand 195 infected in total and seven thousand 340 deaths, making it the second most serious European country, only after Italy

Notimex –

Spanish authorities confirmed the downward consolidation in the number of infections from coronavirus, although the number of deaths COVID-19 remains.

In the last 24 hours, 6,398 people tested positive for COVID-19, which represents a drop in the percentage of growth compared to the previous days.

March 26 Spain it reached eight thousand 578 cases in one day, on March 28 they tested positive eight thousand 198, but on the 29 they reported six thousand 549, to which is added today’s figure, assured the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa at the conference daily of the subject.

The deaths They continue to exceed 800 cases since March 28, but only this Monday the number fell by 26 patients, and although the health authorities have not yet declared the fall in the curve officially, it is positive news for the government.

They also reported that the plane that carries new rapid tests for suspected patients who may have contracted the virus has arrived in the territory, but they will first undergo the appropriate checks at the Carlos III hospital in Madrid, in this capital, reported El País.

Meanwhile Fernando Simón, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, who normally appeared at the daily appearance on the status of COVID-19 in Spain, tested positive for the disease, so a period of quarantine will begin, La Vanguardia announced.

Spain it has 85 thousand 195 infected in total and seven thousand 340 deaths, making it the second most serious European country, only after Italy.