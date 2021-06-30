Spain concentrates in Madrid waiting for Iván Villar

06/30/2021 at 10:36 PM CEST

The Spanish Olympic team concentrated on Wednesday in a hotel in Madrid to begin preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games, in which it will debut on July 22 against Egypt, with the only absence of Iván Villar, summoned this Tuesday by the night after knowing the positive of Álex Domínguez.

The Celta de Vigo goalkeeper will join the expedition at night since his flight was canceled, according to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in a statement. In addition, he indicated that the players and the rest of the delegation tested negative for antigens and that they will remain in their rooms until the results of the PCR tests are known on Thursday morning.

The footballers were received at the entrance of the hotel by the coaching staff, with the coach Luis de la Fuente and Francis Alonso, coordinator of the lower categories of the RFEF, at the head.

This Thursday they will exercise at 10:15 CEST at the facilities of the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas and later they will move to the Alicante town of Benidorm, where they will carry out the preparation prior to the Olympic Games.

The team will travel to the Japanese city of Kobe on Tuesday, July 13, where, four days later, they will play a friendly against the host team, in the only scheduled preparatory match. The team will travel to Sapporo on Sunday 18, the venue for their first two matches in the Olympic tournament.

Spain, classified as European Under-21 champion in 2019, will return to the Olympic Games after being absent in Rio 2016. Framed in group C, will debut in the opening match on July 22 at the Sapporo Dome against Egypt, African champion, and three days later, on Sunday 25, will be will measure Australia.

The third match of the group stage will be on Wednesday 28th against Argentina, South American champions, at the Saitama stadium.