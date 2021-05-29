“Spain committed one of the gravest injustices by putting some territories at the service of others”

Tomás Guitarte, during the session in Congress for the declaration of the first state of alarm due to the pandemic on March 18, 2020. (Photo: EFE POOLGTRES)

After more than twenty years as part of the Teruel Existe citizen movement, Tomás Guitarte is a realist. An architect for more than three decades and a deputy for a year and a half, this Teruel man knows that the problem of depopulation in Spain is not simple, and he is not fooled by the good intentions – sometimes counterproductive – that they have shown the last governments. At the same time, Guitarte is convinced that this time everything could be different: public opinion is on his side, and the situation of the pandemic has led to a disbursement of public funds rarely seen.

Inaction in the face of depopulation was what led Guitarte to accept to head the lists of his formation in the general elections of November 10, 2019, and what has led him to present this week in Congress the Development Model of the Spain emptied, a document prepared by a hundred people and associations, which in the last eight months have worked to specify 101 measures to reverse the depopulation that affects more than half of the Spanish territory.

Some of these measures, says Guitarte, “could be applied from tomorrow”; others require more planning and investment, and not so much good words. The first deputy from Teruel Existe in Congress warns that it is necessary to break the “inertias” that are observed in some Ministries and that go “against the solution of the problem.” The main demand they make of the Government is that emptied Spain be positively discriminated against or, in other words, that less taxes be paid in unpopulated areas. For Guitarte, it is a question of justice: “You have to charge less than …

